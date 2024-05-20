ARTICLE
20 May 2024

Vacant Office Spaces – The Challenges For Landlords And Tenants (Video)

Dublin has seen substantial office development in recent years, while the rise of agile working has introduced conflicting issues for both landlords and tenants.
Dublin has seen substantial office development in recent years, while the rise of agile working has introduced conflicting issues for both landlords and tenants.

In a new video, Brian O'Rourke and Gillian Beechinor, Partners in our Real Estate Group, discuss the challenges faced by landlords and tenants regarding vacant office space.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

