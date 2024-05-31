Draft Guidance Issued Relating to the Foreign Investment Screening Regime

The legislation establishing a foreign investment screening regime in Ireland (which gives effect to the EU FDI Screening Regulation which could impact sales and acquisitions of land used for certain critical infrastructure) was signed into law last October. The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment is currently consulting on draft guidance on the operation of the screening mechanism (which is expected to commence in Q3 2024) and Arthur Cox LLP is making a submission.

