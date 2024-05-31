ARTICLE
31 May 2024

FDI Screening

Arthur Cox

The legislation establishing a foreign investment screening regime in Ireland (which gives effect to the EU FDI Screening Regulation which could impact sales and acquisitions of land...
Ireland Government, Public Sector
Draft Guidance Issued Relating to the Foreign Investment Screening Regime

The legislation establishing a foreign investment screening regime in Ireland (which gives effect to the EU FDI Screening Regulation which could impact sales and acquisitions of land used for certain critical infrastructure) was signed into law last October. The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment is currently consulting on draft guidance on the operation of the screening mechanism (which is expected to commence in Q3 2024) and Arthur Cox LLP is making a submission.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Arthur Cox
