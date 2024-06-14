ARTICLE
14 June 2024

"Fully Covered": The Impact Of IAF/SEAR On Directors' And Officers' Insurance (Video)

Ireland Insurance
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Stephen D'Ardis, Of Counsel, provides very valuable insights into the impact of IAF/SEAR on D&O insurance and provides some sound advice as to what firms should do to ensure their D&O remains appropriate considering the recent changes.

Fully Covered, presented by Emma Leonard looks at the inner workings of the insurance industry in a short and easy-to-follow format. It explores insurance related topics and the latest trends with the help of expert guests from across the Irish insurance market.

The latest episode of 'Fully Covered' features Stephen D'Ardis, Of Counsel, as he provides an in-depth analysis of the Individual Accountability Framework and Senior Executive Accountability Regime.

Stephen breaks down the conduct standards, Fitness and Probity enhancements, and the increased duty of responsibility for PCF and CF role holders. You can watch the full episode below, and for more from the "Fully Covered" podcast series click here.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Photo of Stephen D'Ardis
Stephen D'Ardis
