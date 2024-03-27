Following on from the announcement that the European Council and Parliament had agreed on the amendments to Solvency II in December 2023 (see my previous post for details), the agreed amendments were published in January 2024. The headline points from the amending legislation are:

Risk margin/cost of capital – the assumed cost of capital rate for calculating the risk margin will be 4.75% (down from 6% currently). This rate will be reviewed by the Commission periodically, but no earlier than 5 years after the date of application. The Commission can then change the assumed rate to a level between 4% and 5%. In addition, as expected, an exponential and time dependent element is being introduced, to account for the time dependency of risks, reduce the sensitivity of the risk margin to interest rate changes and reduce the amount of the risk margin (particularly for long-term liabilities – so good news for life insurers). It seems that this is the Council and Parliament making good on the stated objective of freeing up capital of (re)insurers for investment in the EU economy, similar to the Solvency UK reforms.

Once published in the Official Journal, Member States will have 2 years to transpose the amendments into national law, so the earliest date for implementation in Ireland would likely be early 2026.

