In its final Insurance Newsletter for 2022, the Central Bank of Ireland (Central Bank) published a particularly useful synopsis of the key prudential risks that it has identified during its risk assessment and scanning process of 2022. The Central Bank confirms that the output from this process will inform its supervisory priorities for 2023. As such, it is important that Irish (re)insurers and their Boards of Directors take heed to ensure that the risks identified by the Central Bank are closely monitored and their potential impact carefully considered as part of their risk management framework in the period ahead.

The Central Bank identified the following key prudential risks:

1. Macroeconomic and Financial Risks:

2. Operational Risks:

3. Digitalisation and Technology:

4. Climate Change:

Described as a "key long-term challenge", the Central Bank identifies the risks relating to the transition to a low-carbon and climate resilient economy or from the physical effects of climate change.

5. Regulatory and Legislative Changes:

Finally, the Central Bank identifies the risks arising from regulatory change in other jurisdictions as well as differences in interpreting existing regulation as remaining a prominent risk which may pose operational or strategic challenges for Irish insurers. In particular, the potential for a material impact on the business models of cross-border insurers is noted.

Conclusion

We can undoubtedly expect to hear plenty more from the Central Bank in 2023 on the various key prudential risks outlined above. The difficult macroeconomic landscape that has defined 2022 seems certain to present array of regulatory challenges for the Irish (re)insurance sector in the times ahead.

