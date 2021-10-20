Ireland:
Insurance Quarterly Legal And Regulatory Update For The Period 1 July To 30 September 2021
20 October 2021
Dillon Eustace
Download PDF
To download our Insurance Quarterly Legal and Regulatory Update
for the period 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021 click on the Download
PDF link above.
Areas covered in this issue:
- Solvency II;
- EIOPA;
- Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD);
- Central Bank of Ireland;
- Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of
Terrorism (CFT);
- Data Protection;
- Sustainability; and
- Miscellaneous.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
