To download our Insurance Quarterly Legal and Regulatory Update for the period 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021 click on the Download PDF link above.

Areas covered in this issue:

  • Solvency II;
  • EIOPA;
  • Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD);
  • Central Bank of Ireland;
  • Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT);
  • Data Protection;
  • Sustainability; and
  • Miscellaneous.

