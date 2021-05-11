In this in-depth feature, Financier Worldwide canvases Jamie Ensor's opinion on the latest trends in corporate restructurings and insolvencies in the Irish market in 2021.
Topics and areas covered in this feature are:
- Market background to corporate insolvencies in 2020/21
- Sectors suffering structural weakness
- Regulatory and legislative developments in insolvency
- Covid-19 emergency legislation
- Refinancing and renegotiation of debt
- Recent distressed M&A activity
- Trends in cross-border and multi-jurisdictional insolvency
- Potential future developments in the area
- Challenges in restructuring engagements
To read this feature click here.
To read the features on the other nine jurisdictions covered by Financier Worldwide click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.