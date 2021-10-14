The new EU interest limitation rules will come into force in Ireland on 1 January 2022. These rules will impact Irish companies funded with debt by limiting the amount of interest that can be deducted for tax purposes.

In this session, experts from the Maples Group's Irish Tax team provide an update on this significant new development following on from the conclusion of the last round of consultation between the Irish Government and industry.

To watch, please click the button below. This webcast is best viewed on Google Chrome and is available worldwide and On Demand.

SPEAKERS: Andrew Quinn, William Fogarty and Lynn Cramer

DURATION: 30 minutes

