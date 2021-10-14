Ireland:
New EU Interest Limitation Rules In Ireland: Update On Latest Developments
14 October 2021
Maples Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The new EU interest limitation rules will come into force in
Ireland on 1 January 2022. These rules will impact Irish companies
funded with debt by limiting the amount of interest that can be
deducted for tax purposes.
In this session, experts from the Maples Group's Irish Tax
team provide an update on this significant new development
following on from the conclusion of the last round of consultation
between the Irish Government and industry.
To watch, please click the button below. This webcast is best
viewed on Google Chrome and is available worldwide and On
Demand.
SPEAKERS: Andrew Quinn, William Fogarty and Lynn Cramer
DURATION: 30 minutes
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from Ireland
35 Facts About The Maltese Islands
Borg Galea & Associates
The Maltese islands are an archipelago made up of 5 islands, 3 of which are inhabited: Malta, Gozo (Għawdex), Comino (Kemmuna).
All About The Swiss Commercial Registry
Secretan Troyanov & Partners
Foreign counterparts dealing with Swiss companies often request various corporate documents to ascertain that the Swiss company not only may enter into the type of operation that is envisaged, but also that the officers signing on behalf of the company are allowed to do so (Board resolutions, By-laws, Statutes of Incorporation, etc.).
Developing Your Marketing Mix
TCii Strategic and Management Consultants
Developing the right marketing mix is essential to business success. There are two basic steps you must take before developing the marketing mix.