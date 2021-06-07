With the lifting of lockdowns and accelerated vaccination programmes paving the way for economic rebounds over the coming months, there is cause for some optimism. Attention will now shift from managing the consequences of the pandemic to exploring opportunities for recovery and sustainable growth, factoring in major initiatives such as the European Green Deal and the European Digital Strategy.

In this rapidly-evolving environment, Matheson's PSL Faculty continues to anticipate the legal and regulatory changes that lie ahead, and we are delighted to share details of these developments in the latest edition of the Matheson Horizon Tracker.

The Horizon Tracker summarises a selection of key upcoming and proposed Irish and EU legislative and regulatory initiatives and the status of each as at 19 May 2021. It can assist you in identifying potential changes that may impact your business in the medium to long term, and support your future planning.

Matheson's PSL Faculty has curated the Horizon Tracker based on in-depth sectoral knowledge of the current legislative and regulatory environment. We hope that you will find it a useful desktop reference guide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.