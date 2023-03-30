RDJ advised shareholders of Shannon-based Titan Solutions on the acquisition of Titan Solutions by US medical supplies and logistics services company BioTouch.

Set up by Paul Collins in 2011, Titan Solutions is a leading provider of logistics, kitting, and life sciences supply chain management solutions based in Shannon, Ireland.

Founded in 2018 and in West Haven, Connecticut, BioTouch is a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital. It provides supplies, kitting and asset-light same day logistics solutions, exclusively focused on the medical laboratory and hospital industry, serving university health systems, independent laboratories, contract research organizations and national health systems. The acquisition of Titan Solutions will significantly expand the international capabilities of BioTouch and enhance its position as a global leader in healthcare supply chain management, providing solutions to more than 160 countries.

