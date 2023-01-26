The Government recently published its Spring Legislative Programme for 2023. In this briefing, we highlight some of the legislation for publication and prioritisation and bills which are expected to undergo pre-legislative scrutiny relevant to the Healthcare sector.

Priority legislation for publication

The following Bills are expected to be prioritised for publication and progression in the forthcoming Oireacthas session and we would anticipate that some, if not all, may be enacted in 2023:

Health (Abolition of Public Inpatient Charges) Bill – the purpose of this Bill is to abolish inpatient charges for patients in public hospitals. Work is underway to prepare the heads of bill;

Health (Termination of Pregnancy Services (Safe Access Zones)) Bill – the purpose of this Bill is to ensure safe access to premises at which termination of pregnancy services may be provided. The heads of bill have been approved and pre-legislative scrutiny is currently ongoing; and

Public Health (Tobacco and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill – the purpose of this Bill is to introduce a licensing system for the sale of tobacco and nicotine inhaling products (including e-cigarettes) as well as a prohibition on the sale of nicotine inhaling products such as e-cigarettes to and by minors, and other additional enforcement tools. This Bill has already undergone pre-legislative scrutiny.

Priority legislation for drafting

The following Bills of relevance to the Healthcare sector are expected to be a priority for drafting:

Health (Amendment) Bill – the purpose of this Bill is to provide regulatory enhancements to the Health Act 2007 to enhance governance and oversight of nursing homes and other designated centres. The heads of bill have been approved and pre-legislative scrutiny has taken place;

Mental Health Bill – the purpose of this Bill is to amend the Mental Health Act 2001 to give effect to recommendations of an Expert Group Review on mental health legislation. The heads of bill have been approved and pre-legislative scrutiny has taken place; and

Health Information Bill – the purpose of this Bill is to provide a robust legislative framework for the processing of health information to support a modern integrated health service. The heads of bill are currently in preparation.

Other Bills relevant to the Healthcare sector which are undergoing preparatory work

Preparatory work is underway in respect of the following Bills:

Health (Adult Safeguarding) Bill – the purpose of this Bill is to underpin a planned national health sector policy on safeguarding vulnerable or at-risk adults in the context of their interactions with the health sector. Work is currently underway to prepare the heads of bill;

Health (Alteration of Criteria for Eligibility) Bill – the purpose of this Bill is to extend eligibility for medical cards in cases of terminal illness. The heads of bill are currently in preparation;

Health (Amendment) (Licensing of Professional Home Support Providers) Bill – the purpose of this Bill is to regulate home-support services through the licensing of both public and private providers. The heads of bill are currently in preparation;

Health (Covid -19) (Amendment) Bill – the purpose of this Bill is to mandate the wearing of face coverings in certain designated settings. Work is currently underway to prepare the heads of bill;

Health Bill – the purpose of this Bill is amend the Health Act 2004 to provide for changes to corporate and service planning processes amongst other provisions. The heads of bill have been approved and pre-legislative scrutiny has taken place;

National Research Ethics Committees (NREC) Bill – the purpose of this Bill is to reform and modernise the current research ethics committee (" REC" ) framework in Ireland by providing for the establishment of National RECs in key areas of health research. The heads of bill have been approved and pre-legislative scrutiny has been waived;

Northern Ireland Planned Healthcare Scheme Bill – the purpose of this Bill is to introduce statutory Scheme enabling persons resident in the State to access and be reimbursed for private healthcare in Northern Ireland by the HSE provided such healthcare is publicly available within Ireland. The heads of bill are currently in preparation;

Protection of Liberty Safeguards Bill – the purpose of this Bill is to provide legislative clarity on the issue of deprivation of liberty safeguards. Work is underway to prepare the heads of bill; and

Support for Irish Survivors of Thalidomide Bill – the purpose of this Bill is to provide a package of health and personal social services and other supports to survivors of thalidomide on a statutory basis. Work is underway to prepare the heads of bill.

