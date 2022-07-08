The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) recently announced Version 6.1 of its Self-Care Advertising Code (previously known as the Code of Standards of Advertising Practice for the Consumer Healthcare Industry) (Code). The Code aims to ensure the highest possible standards when promoting and advertising healthcare products to consumers, and our previous summary of its scope is available here.

The latest updates, which came into effect on 1 July, are made in light of standards changes both nationally and internationally as well as regulatory discourse regarding non-prescription and traditional herbal medicines.

One of the most significant changes in Version 6.1 is the removal of reference to medical devices, and the Code now explicitly states that it does not cover medical devices.

IPHA made the decision to remove reference to medical devices in order to avoid confusion via duplication as the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) also deal with standards regulation in the field.

Such a decision is likely beneficial for the industry as it will simplify regulation in the area and reduce any unnecessary duplication which may have arisen.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.