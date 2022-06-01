RDJ advised medical equipment supplier Healthcare 21 on its recent acquisition of O'Flynn Medical.

O'Flynn Medical is an independent distributor offering product sales, rental and technical services to the hospital sector, private customers and nursing homes across Ireland and the UK.

The acquisition will support the growth of Healthcare 21's expansive portfolio into the rental market segment, to become the leading provider in Ireland. The acquisition also provides an entry for Healthcare 21 into the bariatric market segment.

The RDJ transaction team included Sean O'Reilly and Maria Walsh (Corporate and Commercial), Antoinette Vahey (Employment), Caitríona Harte (Property) and Mark Ludlow (Tax), with support from colleagues on the Corporate and Commercial, Banking and Litigation teams.

Read more about the transaction here.

