William Fry is pleased to have been involved in 'Life Science Innovation' launching online and in the Irish Independent today. The campaign covered diverse topics such as cell and gene therapy, innovation in medtech, digital health and futureproofing, with insightful content from key organisations across the life sciences sector including BioPharmaChem Ireland, Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association and the National Institute for Bioprocessing Training.

Charleen O'Keeffe and Laura Scott discussed some of the key trends shaping the future of the life sciences industry.

