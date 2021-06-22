Key Points

The following healthcare occupations are now eligible for employment permits: Healthcare assistant Speech and language therapist Social worker Occupational therapist Physiotherapist

Damien English announced that they will revisit in 12 months to ensure the changes help mitigate the shortage of healthcare workers.

Overview

When it comes to sourcing labor, Ireland's general policy is to promote sourcing from within Ireland, the EU and other EEA states. As the country is facing a shortage of critical healthcare workers, Damien English (Minister of State for Business, Employment, and Retail) has announced that certain employment occupations would be removed from the ineligible list for sourcing from outside of Ireland, the EU and surrounding EEA states.

Looking Forward

The additions to the critical skills list will allow Irish employers to be able to source talent from outside of Ireland, the EU and the remaining EEA states.

Originally published 16, June 2021

