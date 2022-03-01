ARTICLE

Compliance with anti-money laundering / terrorist financing rules remains a strong focus for legislators and regulators in Europe. As an important financial centre Ireland reflects this focus. The session will outline changes recent changes in the law and practice in this area both in Europe but also in Ireland. These changes include hard law, guidelines and regulatory expectation. The Central Bank of Ireland has been particularly active in setting out its expectations across a range of important financial sectors. Virtual asset service providers newly regulated in this area will be discussed. We will spend some time outlining the EU's plans over the coming years to give a clear "heads-up" on what firms need to plan for. This will be a practical session focussing on how these changes will affect the financial services sector active in the EU in general and from Ireland in particular.

