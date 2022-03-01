Worldwide:
Webinar: New Anti-money Laundering / Terrorist Financing Rules And The Impact On The Financial Services Sector
Compliance with anti-money laundering / terrorist financing
rules remains a strong focus for legislators and regulators in
Europe. As an important financial centre Ireland reflects this
focus. The session will outline changes recent changes in the law
and practice in this area both in Europe but also in Ireland. These
changes include hard law, guidelines and regulatory expectation.
The Central Bank of Ireland has been particularly active in setting
out its expectations across a range of important financial sectors.
Virtual asset service providers newly regulated in this area will
be discussed. We will spend some time outlining the EU's plans
over the coming years to give a clear "heads-up" on what
firms need to plan for. This will be a practical session focussing
on how these changes will affect the financial services sector
active in the EU in general and from Ireland in particular.
