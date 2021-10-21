European Union:
Funds & Investment Management Update - Ireland And Luxembourg - Q3 2021
21 October 2021
Maples Group
This quarter's highlights include the coming into force of
the cross-border distribution of investment funds regime, the
European Commission's new AML / CFT action plan, the CBI's
proposed changes to PCF categories in regulated firms and the
CSSF's changes to its fund authorisation process as well as its
non-judicial liquidation procedure.
Download - Funds & Investment Management Update - Ireland
and Luxembourg Q3 2021
