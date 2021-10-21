ARTICLE

This quarter's highlights include the coming into force of the cross-border distribution of investment funds regime, the European Commission's new AML / CFT action plan, the CBI's proposed changes to PCF categories in regulated firms and the CSSF's changes to its fund authorisation process as well as its non-judicial liquidation procedure.

