The Government Legislation Programme for the Spring 2024 session has been published.

The Cabinet has approved 24 bills for priority publication and 22 bills for priority drafting. Priority legislation includes the Companies (Corporate Governance, Enforcement and Regulatory Provisions) Bill, the Defamation (Amendment) Bill and the Environment Protection Agency and Waste Management (Amendment) Bill.

