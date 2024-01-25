Ireland:
New Government Legislation Programme: Industry Sector Breakdown Spring 2024
25 January 2024
William Fry
The Government Legislation Programme for the Spring 2024
session has been published.
The Cabinet has approved 24 bills for priority publication and
22 bills for priority drafting. Priority legislation includes the
Companies (Corporate Governance, Enforcement and Regulatory
Provisions) Bill, the Defamation (Amendment) Bill and the
Environment Protection Agency and Waste Management (Amendment)
Bill.
Click on our briefing below to view a selection of bills and
proposals by industry or sector.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
