Key Points

New inbound travel requirements

More vaccines approved for travel

Overview

The government of Ireland announced changes to international travel requirements that commenced on 9 Nov. 2021. Under these changes:

Current travel regulations will remain in place;

World Health Organization Emergency List vaccines (SinoPharm BIBP and Coronavac known as Sinovac) will be accepted for the purposes of travel;

Mixed vaccines will be accepted for the purpose of travel;

A combination of a single vaccine dose administered to a person who has recovered from COVID-19 infection will be accepted for the purpose of travel;

Persons who cannot supply proof of vaccination must provide proof of recovery from COVID-19 or provide proof of a valid PCR test result before travel. A PCR test must be taken within 36 hours of arrival; and

The COVID-19 Passenger Locator form must be completed prior to travel

For a full list of accepted vaccines for travel to Ireland click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland has released new updates for inbound travel.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 18 November 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.