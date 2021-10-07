Key Points

The Irish government is adding an additional service to ensure that Irish citizens vaccinated outside of the EU can obtain a Digital COVID-19 Certificate valid in Ireland and the EU.

Overview

On Sept. 30, 2021, the Irish government announced that it would launch a new service to ensure that Irish citizens vaccinated outside of the EU can obtain a Digital COVID-19 Certificate that will be valid in Ireland and across the EU. Applications will be accepted from individuals 18 years of age and older who hold a valid Irish Passport and reliable proof that they have received a vaccination type currently authorized for use in Ireland including:

Pfizer-BiNtech Vaccine, Moderna Vaccine, Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Vaccine

This service will be released in two phases. Phase 1 began Sept. 30, 2021. During this phase the portal will accept applications from Irish citizens vaccinated in Northern Ireland who hold a Northern Irish COVID vaccination certificate with a QR code. Applicants will be required to hold:

A valid Irish Passport;

Northern Irish COVID vaccination certificate with a QR code issued by the Department of Health Northern Ireland.

What are the Changes?

Irish citizens vaccinated in countries outside of the EU and Ireland will be eligible to receive an EU Digital COVID Certificate if they can present proof of vaccination.

Looking Ahead

Phase 2 will begin Oct. 21, 2021. During this phase the portal will accept applicants from Irish citizens vaccinated in all countries outside of the EU, except those which have been awarded an equivalence decision as the COVID Certificates issued in those countries and territories are accepted under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate. Applicants will be required to hold:

A valid Irish Passport;

Proof of vaccination from the relevant issuing authority in the country

Originally published 4 October 2021

