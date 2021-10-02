Key Points

All countries removed from Mandatory Hotel Quarantine list

Overview

On Sept. 25, 2021, the Ministry of Health removed all remaining countries from the list of countries subject to the Mandatory Hotel Quarantine (MHQ). Incoming travelers still must abide by the relevant travel requirements, which include:

Have a RT-PCR test, unless the traveler can provide proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19

Complete a home-based quarantine upon arrival

Fill out a Passenger Location Form prior to arrival in Ireland

What are the Changes?

Previously, travelers arriving from designated countries had to complete the MHQ upon arrival in Ireland. However, under this new change individuals will be able to complete their quarantine in another location.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 29, September 2021

