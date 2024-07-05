EU Elections Tracker

Austria 20 → Turnout – 56.3 % Right leaning parties - 11 MEPs Left leaning parties (and neoliberals) – 9 MEPs The performance of the far-right wing party (FPÖ) was not as good as expected (30% exit polls, 25% election), however they still gained 3 seats extra compared to 2019. The government parties (the Conservatives and Greens) and the main opposition party (Social Democrats – left leaning) underperformed. Suggests a move towards the right in the context of general elections that will take place in September 2024. With a stronger representation of right-wing parties, a shift towards longer working hour models is possible.

Belgium 22 → Turnout - 89.82% (be aware, national/regional election on same day + voting obligation under Belgian law) Far right - 3 Right - 3 Liberals - 4 Left - 4 Centre - 4 Green - 2 Far left - 2 Difference across the language border: significant loss for Flemish liberal party vs win for French speaking liberal party. Increase of the extreme parties of the spectrum (right and left) and for Flanders, right. No indications of significant employment impact.

Bulgaria 17 → Turnout – 33.78% Right leaning parties - 12 MEPs Left leaning parties (and independents) – 5 MEPs Same distribution as after the previous elections. No change can be expected.

Croatia 12 ↑ Turnout – 21.35% Right leaning parties - 7 MEPs Left leaning parties – 5 MEPs The two main government parties (HDZ (right learning), SDP (left leaning)) performed slightly better than expected. They total 10 out of the 12 MEPs, comprising of 6HDZ MEPs and 4 SDP MEPs. Other government parties (DP, Mo~emo!, MOST) underperformed with only 2 MEPs. The European elections were heavily influenced by the parliamentary elections that took place on 17 April 2024, which caused a very low turnout of voters for the European elections. However, in terms of political significance, the outcome of European elections did not show any differences from the political situation established on the parliamentary elections two months before. The governing right leaning party (HDZ) still holds government in the country. However, as opposed to the situation prior to the last parliamentary elections, the new government now consists not only of HDZ members but also of members of another political party – DP. Since DP is a right-wing party, this suggests a slight move towards right on the political spectrum. The government has already proposed big amendments to the Labour Act, which came into force as of 1 January 2023. Thus, it is not expected that any new amendments to employment law in Croatia will be proposed in the near future.

Cyprus 6 → Turnout – 58.86% Right leaning parties – 3 MEPs Left leaning parties - 1 MEP Centre-leaning parties - 1 MEP Independent – 1 MEP All parties performed worse than expected. The far-right party (ELAM) won the third position, electing one MEP with 11.2% of the votes. The independent YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou won 19.4% of the votes and was elected as an MEP. The results suggest that Cypriot society does not trust the current political establishment, and the democratic institutions are facing a crisis. The anti-immigration and anti-LGBT narrative of the far-right party ELAM might have an indirect impact on employment law issues.

Czechia 21 ↑ Turnout – 36.45% Right leaning parties - 9 MEPs Far right leaning parties - 2 MEPs Left leaning parties (and independents) – 7 MEPs Far left leaning parties - 2 MEPs The government parties (ODS, KDU-ČSL? TOP 09) finished, the main opposition populist party of former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš won by one seat. Suggests some disillusionment with the current right-wing government, particularly in terms of the rise in the proportion of parties on the far right or left of the political spectrum. No early elections are planned; until the end of the current government's mandate (October 2025) it is expected that at least one more major amendment to the Czech Labour Code will be approved to liberalise labour relations in favour of employers; then it will depend on the outcome of the next parliamentary elections (October 2025).

Denmark 15 ← Turnout – 58.3 % Right leaning parties – 4 MEPs Left leaning parties – 4 MEPs Centre parties – 7 MEPs The centre parties have lost two MEPs, where the right leaning parties have gained two. The party “SF”, part of the European Green Party, gained one more seat and thus, is the largest left leaning party represented in the European Parliament. The leading government party performed worse than expected, indicating a significantly lower voter support for the party, which can also be reflected in the general elections. No significant impact.

Estonia 7 → Turnout – 37.6% Right leaning parties – 4 MEPs Left leaning parties – 3 MEPs The government parties (Estonian Reform Party, Estonia 200 and Social Democratic Party) got 3 MEPs out of 7 MEPs. The elections were won by the opposition party the Fatherland, who got 2 MEPs. Two of the government parties, Social Democratic Party and Estonian Reform Party, were respectively second and third and got 2 and 1 MEPs. Compared to last elections the Fatherland took one MEP spot from the Reform Party, who is considered to have suffered the biggest loss. By many, the EP elections were seen already as the start of the campaign for the local parliament elections in 2027, as well as for pre-mature break-up of the current governmental coalition, who has made some unpopular tax increases and cost-cuttings. No material impact on employment law.

Finland 15 ← Turnout – 40.40% Right leaning parties – 5 MEPs Centre party – 3 MEPs Left leaning parties – 7 MEPs The Finnish left-wing party (Vasemmistoliitto) performed better than expected. The right-wing populist party (Perussuomalaiset) underperformed. Other Finnish parties performed almost as expected. The result may potentially indicate a shift towards the left in the next national elections, which, however, are not until 2027. If left-wing parties increase their popularity, it can be expected that recent labour law changes might be reverted to reflect the situation prior to those changes. In practice, this means strengthening workers' rights. However, the Finnish centre-right party (Kokoomus) remained the largest party which indicates that there has not been a significant change in the status quo for the time being.

France 81 → Turnout – 51.83% National Rally (Extreme right): 32% of the votes (30 seats) Right leaning parties: 7.2% (6 seats) Centre party: 14% of the votes (13 seats) Left leaning parties: 31.3% (27 seats) The main information is of course the historical victory of the National Rally (almost 32% of the votes) and the very low score of the centre party from President Macron. At a European level, the main consequence is that a party that has always been very critical against EU is now having the majority of seats. The immediate consequence in France has been the decision from E. Macron to call snap elections. Very hard to predict since the National Rally does not really have a clear program on labour and employment issues. The important scores of left-wing parties could lead to a more employee-friendly approach.

Germany 96 → (although something in between centre and right leaning would be more accurate) Turnout – 64.78 % the highest voter turnout in an EU election since reunification. 96 MEP in total Left leaning – 40 MEP

Right leaning – 45 MEP

Not assignable to these categories – 11 MEP Please note that the political views may differ significantly even within these categories. E.g. while the CDU/CSU is conservative and therefore considered right leaning in accordance with German standards, they have different views than e.g. the AfD who is considered right. The CDU and CSU are among the election winners - the CDU/CSU together achieved 30% (+1.1%). The AfD, the second strongest force with 15.9% (+4.9%) and the BSW with 6.2% in its first European election, also celebrated successes. The biggest losses in Germany were suffered by the Greens with 11.9% (-8.6%). The Social Democrats with 13.9% (-1.9%) and the Left Party with 2.7% (-2.8%) also lost votes. The gains for right leaning and right forces could weaken EU positions and strengthen national endeavours. European migration and security policy could move further into the centre of attention. Environmental organisations fear that the losses of the Greens and progressive forces could result in a less ambitious EU climate policy.

Greece 21 → Turnout – 41.39 % Right leaning parties – 11 MEP's Left leaning parties – 10 MEP'S Despite the fact that the percentages of right leaning parties showed a slight decrease, the distribution of the candidates elected remains exactly the same as in the previous European elections in June 2019, due to the steep increase in the abstinence rate. Moreover, although the percentage of the government right leaning party (Νea Dimokratia) was decreased in comparison to the general elections that took place in May 2023, the government party still remains the wining party at the 2024 European elections and no general elections are anticipated soon. At a local level, no or little change is anticipated. In particular, the government is anticipated to maintain its approach towards labor market flexibility and cultivation of a business-friendly environment.

Hungary 21 → Turnout – 59.46% Right leaning parties - 19 MEPs Left leaning parties (and independents) – 2 MEPs The government parties (FIDESZ and KDNP) performed worse than expected (received 11, lost 2 mandates from the previous 13). The main, newborn opposition party (TISZA – centre-right) performed better than expected (received 7 mandates). The main opposition party coalition (DK and socialists - left leaning) performed poorly (received 2, lost 3 mandates from the previous 5). The liberals (Momentum) lost their momentum completely (received 0, lost 2 mandates from the previous 2). The previous far right quasi-opposition party (Jobbik) lost its 1 mandate, the new far right quasi-opposition party (Mi Hazánk) received 1 mandate. The status quo remains, little change can be expected, with a far-right, foreign direct investment aligned approach maintained.

Ireland 14 ↑ Turnout – 50.65% Right leaning parties - 9 MEPs Left leaning parties (and independents) – 5 MEPs. The government parties (Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and Greens) performed better than expected. The main opposition party (Sinn Féin - left leaning) underperformed. Suggests a move towards the centre in the context of general elections that must take place on or before March 2025. If the status quo is maintained, little change can be expected, with a centre-right, foreign direct investment aligned approach maintained.

Italy 76 → Turnout – 49.69% Right leaning parties - 41 MEPs Left leaning parties – 35 MEPs The Fratelli d'Italia party achieved a significant result by consolidating its position as one of the most relevant political forces on the Italian political scene. The main left-wing party also achieved a good result, thus creating a semi-bipartisan situation. Green parties emerged. We can expect a stress on a welfare proposals, rather than actual work policies, such as support for women in fragile conditions who want to become mothers or investments for families and birthrates (in line with the anti-abortion ideas).

Latvia 9 → Turnout – 33.82% Right leaning parties – 7 MEPs Left leaning parties – 2 MEPs Please note that in Latvia the classical division of the parties (right and left leaning) works only to limited extent. Usually, the parties are also divided on the basis of their attitude towards relationship with the Russian Federation. This division does not match the division into right and left leaning parties. In that sense there are 2 MEPs who can be regarded as more inclined to cooperation with Russia. The government parties (Jaunā Vienotība (the New Unity), Progresīvie (the Progressives) got 3 out 9 MEPs. The third government party (Zaļo un Zemnieku savienība (the Union of Greens and Farmers)) was not elected. The right leaning parties together got 7 places in the parliament, though 3 of those parties are not members of the allegedly right leaning current government coalition. In general, the results of the elections are not expected to create any material impact on internal political environment in Latvia. No material impact on employment law.

Lithuania 11 → Turnout – 28.94% Right leaning parties – 8 MEPs Left leaning parties – 3 MEPs Please note that in Lithuania, the classical division of the parties (right and left leaning) works to a very limited extent. The government parties (Homeland Union, Freedom Party and the Liberals' Movement) got 5 out 11 MEPs. The right leaning parties together got 8 places in the EU parliament (the absolute majority of those are rather moderate, centre-right leaning), though 3 representatives were delegated by the parties that are not members of the right leaning current government coalition. It is not likely that the results of the EU election will create any material impact on internal political environment in Lithuania because of the low turnout. Although EU election was successful for the government parties, that does not necessarily indicate that they will get the most votes in the national Parliament election that will take place in October 2024. No material impact on employment law anticipated.

Luxembourg 6 ↑ Turnout – 82.29% Total of 6 MEPs 2 MEPs for the centre-right (CSV)

1 MEP for the socialists (LSAP)

1 MEP for liberals (DP)

1 MEP for the Greens (Dei Greng)

1 MEP for the far right (ADR) The results confirm the opinion. Both the government and the Socialists scored solid results. The far right won its 1st seat.

Malta 6 ↑ Turnout 73% (slightly up from 72.7% in 2019) Centre-left (Partit Laburista - PL- in government) 3 MEPs Centre-right (Partit Nazzjonalista – PN - in opposition) 3 MEPs. Others – 0 MEPs PL remained the leading party but with a much smaller majority of votes than obtained in national and previous MEP elections; opinion polls before the ballot did not capture this sea change. It could be a sign that PL's popularity is sliding downward. Next election is due by August 2027 at the latest, but the PM may ask the President to dissolve parliament and hold an election at any time. Nationally too early to predict impact on next national election but the trend points toward further PL decline. The six MEPs will support the mainstream centre-parties in the European Parliament (EPP & S&D). All Maltese MEPs are likely to support the renewal of Roberta Metsola's term as President of the EP.

Netherlands 31 No massive victory for ultra-right-wing parties, which was expected, but rather balanced between left and right-wing parties. Turnout – 46.18% Right leaning parties – 17 MEPs Left leaning parties – 14 MEPs The right parties made the biggest progress compared to the last European Elections, but not as substantial as with the parliament elections last year (November 23rd, 2024). PVV (ultra-right) performed best. However, the left leaning party Groen-Links/PvdA earned the most MEPs in total. Little changes expected at this stage, clear focus on execution of existing policies.

Poland 53 ↑ Turnout – 40.65% Right leaning parties – 29 MEPs Left leaning parties (and independents) – 24 MEPs The governing party received the best result in the election. This is their first individual victory in many years. The right-wing party, which has been in charge for the last 10 years, lost 5 seats in parliament with the second-best result. The right-wing party 'Konfederacja' obtained a high result (over 12%) with 6 MEPs. The left-wing party only introduced 3 MEPs, and this is considered their defeat. If the national approach of the political parties is maintained, we can expect the current course to be continued.

Portugal 21 ↑ Turnout – 36.52% Right leaning parties - 11 MEPs Left leaning parties – 10 MEPs The government party (Social-Democrat Party – centre-right) performed worse than expected, with only 7 MEPs (but gaining one more MEP in comparison to 2019). The main opposition party (Socialist Party – centre-left) underperformed, with 8 MEPs (even losing 1 MEP in comparison to 2019). Honourable mention to the Liberal Party, with 2 MEPs (without any MEP in 2019). The performance of the Socialist Party can suggest a potential general election in 2025, depending on whether the public opinion remains in favour of the government party. Even with a shift towards the centre-right leaning political approach, the status quo is expected to remain the same, with little change regarding foreign direct investment.

Romania 33 ← Turnout – 52.42% Right leaning parties - 13 MEPs Left leaning parties (and independents) – 20 MEPs The government parties (the governing alliance PSD – PNL – left leaning) performed better than expected. The main opposition party (USR - right leaning) underperformed. Suggests a move towards the left in the context of general parliamentary and presidential elections that must take place during autumn/winter 2024. If the status quo is maintained (left leaning), an economic crisis can be envisaged. The budgetary expenditure will no longer be sustainable. The budget deficit is higher than the limit imposed by the EU. Tax increases are expected. The economy will be at risk of a recession. An economic crisis will lead to increased unemployment.

Slovakia 15 → Turnout – 34.38% Non-affiliated populist or extreme-right parties – 8 MEPs A part of these are nominally social democrat parties, who are currently suspended from PES due to the actual extreme right wing and populist agenda. Centre-right leaning parties – 7 MEPs The main opposition party (Progressive Slovakia, part of Renew Europe) achieved its goal by winning the elections, which may indicate certain dissatisfaction with the policies of the ruling coalition parties (Smer-SD, Hlas-SD, SNS) as well as higher turnout of progressive and urban voters. However, these elections were a setback for other centre-right leaning opposition parties (such as SaS or Democrats), which narrowly failed to reach the electoral threshold. Also, the Christian-democrat KDH (part of EPP) went down to a single MEP. The overall distribution of seats thus suggests a continuing polarization of the Slovak electorate. None of the parties has declared pushing for significant changes in employment law matters, as these kinds of EU-level policies are not the main ones in the campaign discourse.

Slovenia 9 → Turnout – 41.80% Right leaning parties – 5 MEPs Left leaning parties – 4 MEPs The government parties (left leaning Svoboda, Levica and SD) only got 3 MEPs out of 9. The right leaning parties performed slightly better than in the last European Elections as they increased the number of MEPs from 4 to 5. In addition, the right leaning parties always tend to get better results at the European Elections. A non-parliamentary party Vesna (EP group Greens) which is left leaning also got a MEP elected, which shows that a significant part of the electorate seeks change in the centre-left political sphere. No significant impact is expected, as the European Elections in Slovenia historically do not have any indication as to the performance of political parties in the national elections. In the EU context, no significant alteration of the current centre-right leaning approach relating to the employment in the EU Parliament is expected, save for a slightly more conservative approach towards migration policy.

Spain 61 → Turnout - 49.21% Right leaning parties - 33 PP-22 MEPs

VOX-6 MEPs

CEUS-1 MEP

SALF-3 MEPs

JUNTS- 1 MEP Left leaning parties - 28 PSOE- 20 MEPs

SUMAR-3 MEPs

PODEMOS-2 MEPs

REPUBLICAS- 3MEPs The government parties (PSOE, SUMAR, PODEMOS) performed worse than expected. The main opposition parties (PP and VOX - right leaning) performed better than expected and obtained a better result than the last elections. It suggests a move to the right, despite the general elections held last July in which the left managed to form a government. It does not change the situation in Spain, where in spite of the fact the government parties are conformed of left-leaning parties, the right-leaning parties are winning at the polls.