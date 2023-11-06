The Irish Government recently announced the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund as part of the Budget 2024, which demonstrates firm political and financial support for infrastructure investment in Ireland. Ireland's Major Infrastructure Project Pipeline 2024 was also recently published and highlights the substantial number of major projects planned for transport, housing, education, healthcare, energy and climate amongst others.

This document summarises key highlights of particular relevance to infrastructure industry stakeholders. Read More>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.