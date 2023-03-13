Key Points
- Officials in Ireland have requested input from relevant industries in order to develop the Critical Skills Occupation List and Ineligible List of Occupations
Overview
The government of Ireland has requested that interested stakeholders and industries submit information to support changes to the Critical Skills Occupation List and the Ineligible List of Occupations. The government stated that this information will help to better inform the nature and extent of skills shortages in the country.
Interested stakeholders can submit a review through this form.
What are the Changes?
Looking Ahead
Originally published 6 March 2023
