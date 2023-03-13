ARTICLE

Ireland: Request For Feedback On The Critical Skills And Ineligible Occupations Lists

Key Points

Officials in Ireland have requested input from relevant industries in order to develop the Critical Skills Occupation List and Ineligible List of Occupations

Overview

The government of Ireland has requested that interested stakeholders and industries submit information to support changes to the Critical Skills Occupation List and the Ineligible List of Occupations. The government stated that this information will help to better inform the nature and extent of skills shortages in the country.

Interested stakeholders can submit a review through this form.

What are the Changes?

The Irish government has requested employers in relevant industries to submit information to help develop the Critical Skills Occupation List and the Ineligible List of Occupations.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 6 March 2023

