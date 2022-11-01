Matheson's Horizon Tracker examines the key legal and regulatory developments at an Irish and European level that will affect businesses operating within Ireland and from Ireland.

Welcome to the Autumn 2022 edition of the Matheson Horizon Tracker

The Matheson Horizon Tracker follows the publication of the Autumn Legislative Programme by the Irish Government.

In this edition we continue to focus on topical themes. We are aware that as the year closes, geopolitical events are shaping the everyday concerns of our domestic and international clients. In that context concerns over energy shortages lead to a continued focus on particular aspects of our practice areas operating in the ESG space. Consequently this Autumn the focus is on clean energy, alternative fuels, and legislative frameworks shaping how our clients operate in these sectors. In addition we hosted a fascinating event on ESG Financing.

The introduction of the Central Bank (IAF) Bill 2022 is an important milestone. In early Autumn we hosted online and in person events on this legislation which were extremely well attended.

The EU continues to drive legislative change including developments in corporate sustainability reporting, a topic which relates back to ESG. We continue to monitor developments in Employment law. As usual, we also have sections from our Data Protection and Litigation practice areas. In the latter review some of the matters which are changing relate to the administration of justice overall and will be of general interest to all our clients. The Autumn Tracker also takes account of changes in the Tax area and, in particular, covers issues arising from the Finance Bill published in October.

The Horizon Tracker provides a comprehensive consideration of legislative and regulatory developments over the year. It is accompanied by commentary and analysis available on our website and complements events we have held over the same period, recordings of which are available on our Client Hub.

