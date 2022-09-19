Ireland:
New Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Specific Breakdown Autumn 2022
19 September 2022
William Fry
The Government Legislation Programme for the Autumn 2022 session
has been published. The Cabinet has approved 38 bills for priority
publication. Priority legislation includes the Work-life Balance
Bill, the Representative Actions for the Protection of the
Collective Interests of Consumers Bill, the Automatic Enrolment
Retirement Saving System Bill and the Right to Request Remote Work
Bill.
Click
here to view a selection of bills and
proposals by industry or sector.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
