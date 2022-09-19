ARTICLE

The Government Legislation Programme for the Autumn 2022 session has been published. The Cabinet has approved 38 bills for priority publication. Priority legislation includes the Work-life Balance Bill, the Representative Actions for the Protection of the Collective Interests of Consumers Bill, the Automatic Enrolment Retirement Saving System Bill and the Right to Request Remote Work Bill.

