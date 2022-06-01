RDJ advised the Annesley family when Annes Grove House and Gardens was donated to the State. The historic estate in Cork recently reopened following a €2 million restoration.

Thirty acres of historic gardens dating from the 18th century have reopened to the public in Co Cork, following a €2 million restoration programme by the Office of Public Works (OPW). Annes Grove House and Gardens were gifted to the State by the Annesley family. The restoration of the gardens has been described by the OPW as both historically and horticulturally significant. Some of the earliest species of plants imported into Ireland from places like the Himalayas were planted at Annes Grove and continue to flourish there today.

We're proud to have acted for the Annesley family when Annes Grove House and Gardens was donated to the State. Eoin Tobin from RDJ's Private Client Group advised on the matter.

