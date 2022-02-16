The Government Legislation Programme for the Spring 2022 session has been published.

The Cabinet has approved 44 bills for priority publication. Priority legislation includes:

  • the Work-Life Balance Bill,
  • the Gambling Regulation Bill,
  • the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill, and
  • the Planning and Development (Substitute Consent) Bill. 

