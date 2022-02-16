Ireland:
New Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown Spring 2022
16 February 2022
William Fry
The Government Legislation Programme for the Spring 2022 session
has been published.
The Cabinet has approved 44 bills for priority publication.
Priority legislation includes:
- the Work-Life Balance Bill,
- the Gambling Regulation Bill,
- the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill,
and
- the Planning and Development (Substitute Consent)
Bill.
Click here or on the image
below to download our briefing.
