The Government Legislation Programme for the Spring 2022 session has been published.

The Cabinet has approved 44 bills for priority publication. Priority legislation includes:

the Work-Life Balance Bill,

the Gambling Regulation Bill,

the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill, and

the Planning and Development (Substitute Consent) Bill.

