The Government Legislation Programme for the Autumn 2021 session has been published. The Cabinet has approved 46 new bills for priority publication.

Priority legislation includes:

the Investment Screening Bill,

the Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) (Amendment) Bill,

the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill,

the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill and

the Planning and Development (Amendment) (LSRD) Bill.

19 bills are currently before the Oireachtas

