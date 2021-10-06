Ireland:
New Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown
06 October 2021
William Fry
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Government Legislation Programme for the Autumn 2021 session
has been published. The Cabinet has approved 46 new bills for
priority publication.
Priority legislation includes:
- the Investment Screening Bill,
- the Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) (Amendment) Bill,
- the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework)
Bill,
- the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill and
- the Planning and Development (Amendment) (LSRD) Bill.
19 bills are currently before the Oireachtas
Please
click here to view the full briefing.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Ireland
Implementation Of AMLD V – New KYC Procedures And Registers
Schoenherr Attorneys at Law
The recent implementation of the AML V Directive to the Polish Act on Counteracting Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing will have a significant impact on business and the approach taken by state bodies to certain transactions.
Sustainable Cities: Creating A Smart Future
Gowling WLG
Cities are currently one of the biggest contributors to our economic health but also one of the biggest detractors from our environmental health. With cities consuming over 65% of the world's energy,...