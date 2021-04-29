The legislation programme for the forthcoming Summer Oireachtas session has been published by the government.

The programme includes 41 bills for prioritisation. Priority legislation includes:

Companies (Amendment) Bill, to provide for a dedicated rescue process for small companies;

Companies (Corporate Enforcement Authority) Bill, to establish the ODCE as an agency known as the Corporate Enforcement Authority;

Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill, to provide a regulatory framework for online safety

Statutory Sick Pay Bill, to introduce a statutory sick pay scheme for Ireland; and

Judicial Appointments Commission Bill, to amend the law on judicial appointments;

