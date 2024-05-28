self

In this Mobility Minute, Director Colm Collins discusses the Irish government's recent announcement that eligible spouses and partners of General Employment Permit and Intracompany Transfer Employment Permit holders will now be granted an automatic right to work via a stamp 1G permission.

This is a major update considering the previous policy granted these spouses and partners the right to reside in Ireland, but not necessarily the right to work in Ireland.

