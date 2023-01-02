Key Points

Ireland will introduce new measures to the Atypical Working Scheme on 1 January 2023

Overview

The government of Ireland will introduce several amendments to the Atypical Working Scheme (AWS) on 1 January 2023. This will include:

Increasing the salary threshold to align with the salary requirements of the General Employment Permit .

. AWS permission holders can travel outside the country for a maximum period of 90 days within any six-month period while maintaining legal status.

A cooling-off period of one month will apply from the end of the six-month period before any new entry to the State under a subsequent AWS permission can occur.

What are the Changes

The government of Ireland will introduce new measure sunder the AWS on 1 January 2023. According to the government, the adjustment to the cooling off period and permissions to leave the country while maintaining status will allow for greater flexibility for employers and employees.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 28 December 2022

