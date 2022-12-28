Key Points

Additional employment permits were introduced for foreign nationals from countries located outside of the European Economic Area filling roles in specific occupations?

Overview

The government of Ireland will introduce additional employment permits for foreign nationals from countries located outside of the European Economic Area (EEA) to address specific labor shortages in the country. Specifically, these permits will be directed at workers in the agriculture, transportation and home care sectors. For specific information on employment quota numbers in these sectors, check here .?

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland expanded employment permit numbers for certain occupations. The government also published further information on qualification requirements for these occupations.

Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022

