Key Points

Ireland announced that it would launch a new refund system for Employment Permit applications in October 2022

Overview

The government of Ireland plans to launch a new system to refund fees for Employment Permit applications in October 2022. The system will allow electronic refunds to be made directly to credit cards or debt cards utilized to pay for the application, including payments made by third parties. Refunds generally will be issued within 170 days of the original payment date so long as the Refund request Form has been submitted.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland will introduce a new system for issuing returns for Employment Permit applications. According to the announcement, the government intends for these changes to reduce delays in the processing of refunds. This change will also allow third parties to reclaim refunds on behalf of a company.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 13 October 2022

