Ireland:
Electronic Signatures For EU Nationals Pilot Project
23 September 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- The government of Ireland will run a pilot project for the use
of electronic signatures issued on immigration documents for EU
nationals living in the Dublin area
Overview
The government of Ireland will introduce a pilot project to trial the use of
electronic signatures on letters issued to certain EU Treaty Rights
applicants. The trial project will initially run from
19 September 2022 to 31 December 2022.
An e-signature is an electronic version of a deciding
officer's original signature. According to the announcement,
these signatures will initially be made available to applicants
residing in the Dublin area. EU Treaty Rights is a term used to describe the rights of
European Union (EU) citizens and their family members.
What are the Changes?
On 19 September 2022, the government of Ireland introduced a new
trial project for the use of e-signatures on immigration documents
for citizens of the EU who currently reside in the Dublin area.
Looking Ahead
The government stated that the project may later be expanded to
include EU citizens in areas outside of Dublin. Continue to check
the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and
information.
Originally published 22 September, 2022
