Key Points

The government of Ireland will run a pilot project for the use of electronic signatures issued on immigration documents for EU nationals living in the Dublin area

Overview

The government of Ireland will introduce a pilot project to trial the use of electronic signatures on letters issued to certain EU Treaty Rights applicants. The trial project will initially run from 19 September 2022 to 31 December 2022.

An e-signature is an electronic version of a deciding officer's original signature. According to the announcement, these signatures will initially be made available to applicants residing in the Dublin area. EU Treaty Rights is a term used to describe the rights of European Union (EU) citizens and their family members.

What are the Changes?

On 19 September 2022, the government of Ireland introduced a new trial project for the use of e-signatures on immigration documents for citizens of the EU who currently reside in the Dublin area.

Looking Ahead

The government stated that the project may later be expanded to include EU citizens in areas outside of Dublin. Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 22 September, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.