Key Points

The government of Ireland will expand its diplomatic presence by opening three new overseas missions effective 7 September 2022?

Overview

The government of Ireland will expand its overseas missions . These new missions will include an Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, a Consulate General in Milan, Italy, and a Consulate General office in Munich, Germany.

What are the Changes?

As of 7 September 2022, the government of Ireland introduced three new diplomatic missions around the globe. According to the government announcement, these new diplomatic missions will help to expand Ireland's diplomatic presence across the globe.?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 9 September 2022

