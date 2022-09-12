Ireland:
New Diplomatic Missions
12 September 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- The government of Ireland will expand its diplomatic presence
by opening three new overseas missions effective 7 September
2022?
Overview
The government of Ireland will expand its overseas
missions. These new missions will include an
Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, a Consulate General in Milan,
Italy, and a Consulate General office in Munich, Germany.
What are the Changes?
As of 7 September 2022, the government of Ireland introduced
three new diplomatic missions around the globe. According to the
government announcement, these new diplomatic missions will help to
expand Ireland's diplomatic presence across the globe.?
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's
website for the latest updates and
information.
Originally published 9 September 2022
