Key Points

The government of Ireland will allow select foreign national doctors from countries outside of the European Economic Area to apply for Stamp 4 immigration permissions

Overview

The government of Ireland announced a new scheme that will allow doctors from countries outside of the European Economic Area (EEA), who currently hold a General Employment Permit (GEP), to apply for Stamp 4 immigration status after a period of 21 months or more. Stamp 4 immigration status grants foreign nationals the right to work in Ireland without needing to hold an employment permit.

Applications for Stamp 4 immigration status opened on 1 September 2022 and will close on 31 October 2022. Requests for Stamp 4 support can be completed online. Once the form is submitted, the government will issue an acknowledgement email. Once the email is received, no further action is required by the foreign national.

According to the announcement, these measures will also apply to the spouse or partner of an applicant, which will allow these individuals to continue to work in Ireland.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland will allow non-EEA foreign national doctors who have worked in Ireland for a period of 12 months or more under a GEP to apply for Stamp 4 immigration permission. According to the government announcement, these steps have been taken to encourage medical doctors to remain in Ireland.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9 September 2022

