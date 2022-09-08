Key Points

The government of Ireland announced that it will permanently provide employment permits issued in an electronic format

Overview

On 1 September 2022, the government of Ireland announced that it will continue the issuance of all employment permits in an electronic format. The government will also ensure that all electronically issued permits will include the signature of a senior officer and a unique permit number. According to the government announcement, adding the additional electronic signature and a unique permit number will create more secure documents and a faster renewal process. The government will also continue to accept physical copies of employment permits.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland will continue to issue electronic employment permits with new security measures. The government initially began issuing electronic permits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 7 September, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.