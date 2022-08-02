Ireland:
Modernization Of The Employment Permit System
02 August 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- The government of Ireland will introduce new measures to the
Employment Permit system in the fall of 2022
Overview
The government of Ireland plans to modernize the Employment Permit
system. The changes aim to:
- Create a more responsive system to address Ireland's labor
market;
- Introduce new seasonal work employment permits;
- Introduce an index for salary thresholds; and
- Revise the labor market test process.
The official bill will be published and implemented in the fall
of 2022.
What are the Changes?
The government of Ireland will publish a new law for its
Employment Permit system in the fall of 2022. According to the
government, these changes will help streamline the Employment
Permit system and allow Ireland to better compete for global talent
while filling labor market gaps.
Looking Ahead
The new bill for the Employment Permit system will be
implemented in the fall of 2022. Continue to check the government
of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for the latest
updates and information.
Originally published 1 August 2022.
