Key Points

The government of Ireland will introduce new measures to the Employment Permit system in the fall of 2022

Overview

The government of Ireland plans to modernize the Employment Permit system. The changes aim to:

Create a more responsive system to address Ireland's labor market;

Introduce new seasonal work employment permits;

Introduce an index for salary thresholds; and

Revise the labor market test process.

The official bill will be published and implemented in the fall of 2022.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland will publish a new law for its Employment Permit system in the fall of 2022. According to the government, these changes will help streamline the Employment Permit system and allow Ireland to better compete for global talent while filling labor market gaps.

Looking Ahead

The new bill for the Employment Permit system will be implemented in the fall of 2022. Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 1 August 2022.

