Key Points

The Irish government expanded the list of jobs included under the Critical Skills Occupation List on 20 June 2022

Overview

On 20 June 2022, the government of Ireland announced changes to the employment permit system , including updating the Critical Skills Occupations List for Employment Permits, particularly for professions in health and science. This will allow more individuals from countries outside of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the United Kingdom to apply for an employment permit under additional occupations. The Critical Skills Occupation List is designed to attract highly skilled workers from outside of the EEA and fill skills gaps in the Irish economy.

What are the Changes?

The Irish government expanded the list of jobs included under the Critical Skills Occupation List. The new list includes occupations of Pharmacists, Cardiac Physiologists, Medical Scientists, Occupational Therapists and more.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 23 June 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.