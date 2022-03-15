Key Points

Foreign national doctors from countries outside the European Economic Area who have worked in Ireland for a certain period will be granted Stamp 4 permit rights

Overview

On 8 March 2022, the government of Ireland announced that doctors from countries outside of the European Economic Area (EEA), who have been working in Ireland for a period of more than two years, will immediately be able to access a Stamp 4 permit and spousal work rights. Under a Stamp 4 permit, individuals are granted the right to work without having to meet preconditions. Stamp 4 permissions allow foreign nationals to stay in Ireland for a specific period and allows individuals to take up employment without holding an employment permit.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland will grant Stamp 4 permits and spousal work rights to doctors who have been in the country for two or more years. The government stated that this change would significantly reduce the administrative burden for doctors to relocate to Ireland and make the country a more attractive place to work and live.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Ireland's website for the latest updates and information.

