Key Points

Removal of all entrance requirements for international travelers

Overview

On 6 March 2022, the government of Ireland removed all travel requirements for international travelers entering the country. As a result, travelers will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative PCR test upon arrival. Travelers will also not be required to complete a Passenger Locator Form for travel.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland removed all travel requirements for entering the country. The government highlighted that this decision was made as result of increased vaccination levels in Ireland and the European Union and information on the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Looking Ahead

The government of Ireland will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and will adjust if needed. Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 08 March 2022

