Key Points
- Vaccination certificates issued within 270 days or more will no longer be accepted for entrance into Ireland
- Ireland has added the Novavax vaccine to its list of accepted vaccines
Overview
Beginning 1 Feb. 2022, the government of Ireland will no longer allow travelers to enter Ireland on a vaccination certificate if more than 270 days have passed since the final dose of the primary vaccine series was administered. Travelers who have received a booster dose will not be subject to time limits.
Travelers without proof of vaccination and travelers holding a vaccination certificate older than 270 days must present evidence of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.
The government of Ireland will also accept proof of vaccination with the Novavax vaccine beginning 1 Feb. 2022.
What are the Changes?
All travelers entering Ireland are required to provide proof of a valid vaccination certificate or proof of a negative PCR test prior to entering Ireland. Under these new changes, vaccination certificates older than 270 days will not be accepted for entrance into the country. Travelers with out-of-date vaccination certificates will instead be required to obtain a booster dose prior to entrance or will be required to provide proof of a negative PCR test result.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.
Originally published 2 February 2022
