Key Points

Vaccination certificates issued within 270 days or more will no longer be accepted for entrance into Ireland

Ireland has added the Novavax vaccine to its list of accepted vaccines

Overview

Beginning 1 Feb. 2022, the government of Ireland will no longer allow travelers to enter Ireland on a vaccination certificate if more than 270 days have passed since the final dose of the primary vaccine series was administered. Travelers who have received a booster dose will not be subject to time limits.

Travelers without proof of vaccination and travelers holding a vaccination certificate older than 270 days must present evidence of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

The government of Ireland will also accept proof of vaccination with the Novavax vaccine beginning 1 Feb. 2022.

What are the Changes?

All travelers entering Ireland are required to provide proof of a valid vaccination certificate or proof of a negative PCR test prior to entering Ireland. Under these new changes, vaccination certificates older than 270 days will not be accepted for entrance into the country. Travelers with out-of-date vaccination certificates will instead be required to obtain a booster dose prior to entrance or will be required to provide proof of a negative PCR test result.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 2 February 2022

