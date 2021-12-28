Ireland:
Testing Requirements And Recommendations For All Travelers
28 December 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Key Points
- International travelers required to present negative antigen or
PCR test results
- International travelers advised to conduct an antigen test
daily for five days after arriving in Ireland
Overview
The government of Ireland
will require all international travelers arriving in
Ireland to present an antigen test or PCR test in accordance with
their vaccination status. All travelers will also be advised to
conduct an antigen test daily for five days beginning the
day of arrival.
What are the Changes?
With a stated goal to reduce the transmission of COVID-19,
the government of Ireland has advised that all travelers undergo
additional testing requirements while in Ireland.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and
Envoy's
website for additional updates and
information.
Originally published 21 December 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Ireland
Pre-Settled Status And Access To State Benefits
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
In the case of Fratila and another v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions [2021] UKSC 53, the Supreme Court determined whether individuals with Pre-Settled Status under the EU Settlement Scheme...
What Is Leave Outside The Immigration Rules?
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
In this post we examine the possibility of being granted Leave to Remain Outside the Immigration Rules and the possibility of being granted Indefinite Leave to Remain
A Guide To Settling In The UK
Dixcart Group Limited
When people talk about moving to the UK, many people want to apply for "permanent residence" at the start of their UK immigration journey.
Immigration Rules: The Latest Changes
Russell-Cooke Solicitors
The Home Office published a statement of changes to the immigration rules (HC 617) in September, most of which took effect at various dates in October 2021.