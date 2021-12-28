ARTICLE

Key Points

International travelers required to present negative antigen or PCR test results

International travelers advised to conduct an antigen test daily for five days after arriving in Ireland

Overview

The government of Ireland will require all international travelers arriving in Ireland to present an antigen test or PCR test in accordance with their vaccination status. All travelers will also be advised to conduct an antigen test daily for five days beginning the day of arrival.

What are the Changes?

With a stated goal to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, the government of Ireland has advised that all travelers undergo additional testing requirements while in Ireland.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 21 December 2021

