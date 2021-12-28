ARTICLE

Key Points

Extension of immigration permissions until 31 May 2022

Overview

The government of Ireland will extend immigration permissions and international protection permissions until 31 May 2022 in response to closures and processing delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This extension will apply to permissions that were due to expire between 14 Jan 2022 and 21 May 2022. In order to be eligible, individuals must have previously been granted similar extensions since March 2020.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland is granting an extension to immigration permissions until 31 May 2022. This latest extension, which is the eighth extension since March 2020, allows foreign nationals to avoid a lapse in immigration status caused by closures and processing delays.

Looking Ahead

While immigration permissions will be extended, the government of Ireland recommends that eligible individuals apply ahead of 31 May 2022 for permissions renewals in order to avoid delayed processing times. Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 21 December 2021

