Key Points
- Travelers arriving from the United Kingdom recommended to undergo additional COVID-19 testing while in Ireland
Overview
The government of Ireland has advised that travelers arriving from the United Kingdom should undertake additional testing while in Ireland. These travelers should undertake daily antigen tests for five consecutive days, beginning with the day of arrival. Travelers will also be advised to self-quarantine immediately and undergo PCR testing if COVID-19 symptoms develop.
What are the Changes?
To reduce the transmission of COVID-19, the government of Ireland has advised that travelers arriving from the United Kingdom undergo additional testing requirements while in Ireland.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.
Originally published 14 December 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.