Travelers arriving from the United Kingdom recommended to undergo additional COVID-19 testing while in Ireland

The government of Ireland has advised that travelers arriving from the United Kingdom should undertake additional testing while in Ireland. These travelers should undertake daily antigen tests for five consecutive days, beginning with the day of arrival. Travelers will also be advised to self-quarantine immediately and undergo PCR testing if COVID-19 symptoms develop.

To reduce the transmission of COVID-19, the government of Ireland has advised that travelers arriving from the United Kingdom undergo additional testing requirements while in Ireland.

Originally published 14 December 2021

