Key Points

Long-term undocumented immigrants in Ireland may be eligible to apply for valid immigration permissions beginning Jan. 2022

Overview

The government of Ireland approved a scheme that will offer a pathway for immigrants not currently holding valid immigration permissions to remain and reside in Ireland to apply and legalize their residency status. Applicants will be allowed to remain in Ireland during the legalization period.

The scheme will open for online applications in Jan. 2022 and will remain open to applicants for a period of 6 months. Eligible individuals include:

Have had a period of residency of at least four years in Ireland without holding immigration permissions once applications have been opened; or

Have been granted an immigration permission that has allowed for unrestricted access to the labor market; and

Meet the government standards of good character and have no criminal record

What are the Changes

Immigrants currently residing in Ireland without valid immigration permissions will be allowed to remain in the country and apply for the appropriate permissions beginning Jan 2022. The online application period will remain open for 6 months.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 08 December 2021

