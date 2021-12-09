ARTICLE

Key Points

All travelers required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test

Overview

The government of Ireland will require all inbound travelers to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test result beginning 5 Dec. 2021. Fully vaccinated inbound travelers or those who have recovered from COVID-19 can provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival or a negative antigen test result taken within 48 hours of arrival. Only approved EU rapid antigen tests will be accepted for rapid test results.

Unvaccinated travelers will only be permitted to entering Ireland after presenting a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival. Rapid antigen tests will not be accepted from unvaccinated travelers. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test result will also be required pre-departure.

Travelers who cannot present proof of a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to:

Undergo a home quarantine;

Take a PCR test within 36 hours of arrival;

If a negative result is received, the traveler is permitted to finish the home quarantine period;

If a positive result is received, the traveler will be required to remain in home quarantine for 10 days from the date of arrival

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland will require all inbound travelers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test beginning 5 Dec. 2021. Testing requirements will vary based on COVID-19 history and vaccination status.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 06 December 2021

