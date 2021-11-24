ARTICLE

Key Points

Expanded access to the EU Digital COVID Certificate for Irish passport holders

Overview

On 18 Nov. 2021, the government of Ireland expanded access to the EU Digital COVID Certificate service to all Irish passport-holders who were vaccinated outside of the European Union (EU). Applications will be accepted from individuals 18 years and older who hold a valid Irish passport and vaccination certificate for a vaccine type currently authorized for use for international travel into Ireland. For a list of approved vaccines in Ireland click here. Applicants will be required to:

Upload a copy of their original proof of vaccination, which must show evidence of either an approved single dose shot or a two-shot dose; and

Provide an Irish passport

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland will expand access to the EU Digital COVID Certificate to fully vaccinated Irish passport-holders who were vaccinated outside of the EU.

