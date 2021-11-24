Key Points

Extension of Irish Residence Permit card validity period

Overview

The government of Ireland made changes to immigration requirements for the winter holiday season. Non-European Economic Area (EEA) foreign nationals who held an Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card that was valid in March 2020 and since expired will have their card validity automatically extended until 15 Jan. 2022. Travelers will be able to print a copy of a travel information notice and display it with their existing IRP card as proof of residence when returning to Ireland before 15 Jan. 2022.

What are the Changes?

The Irish government extended the validity of expired Irish Residence Permit cards until 15 Jan. 2022 in order to facilitate holiday travel. They have also published a travel letter that travelers may print and carry with them upon entry if their IRP is expired and they enter before 15 Jan. 2022 to mitigate the chance of scrutiny upon entry.

Looking Ahead

The Irish government is working to ensure that airline carriers are aware of these changes. Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 18 November 2021.

